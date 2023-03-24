Ahead of his appearance at Coachella next month, IDK has shared a new song called “850.” On “850,” IDK, which stands for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge, delivers celebratory bars over a hypnotic, ominous, beat.

“You was just stopped, now you want to have a revolution / now you’ve changed / that ain’t a problem / Just don’t bring the thought to me, unless it’s with the brain / lay flat in the plane / Go to sleep in LA / Then I wake up in Spain,” he raps.

Midway through the song IDK and his collaborator, Rich The Kid, switch up their flows, as the beat changes after a brief interlude.

Over the years, IDK has demonstrated his range as a rapper, a singer, and a producer. In an interview with BET last year, IDK expressed the desire to cultivate a sense of perseverance within his community.

“Community, to me, is the most important thing to have,” he said. “Some people, especially if you’re an artist from the hood — let’s say you’re from Memphis — rely on the people that relate to you. That’s your community. You want to have Memphis behind you. These are the people who are going to have your back no matter what. It’s always important to have that. But in order to have solid community support, you have to be of it, and the person representing the community has to be real.”

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.