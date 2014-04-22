Iggy Azalea Stopped Crowdsurfing At A Recent Show Because Fans Were Fingering Her

I can’t believe this is even a thing that needs to be said, but: if you go to a concert, please do not finger the talent. You are not Don Draper, they are not Bobbie Barrett. It’s disgusting and it prevents artists like Australian MC Iggy Azalea from crowdsurfing, and from feeling like she can interact with her fans, both male AND female, without worrying about someone slipping something down under. (I’m sorry.)

Also, the Hot 97 Morning Show DJs are basically Crazy Ira and the Douche.

Via XXL