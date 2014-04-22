Iggy Azalea Stopped Crowdsurfing At A Recent Show Because Fans Were Fingering Her

I can’t believe this is even a thing that needs to be said, but: if you go to a concert, please do not finger the talent. You are not Don Draper, they are not Bobbie Barrett. It’s disgusting and it prevents artists like Australian MC Iggy Azalea from crowdsurfing, and from feeling like she can interact with her fans, both male AND female, without worrying about someone slipping something down under. (I’m sorry.)
Can we just stop crowdsurfing because it’s douchey and over in general?
Good lord these guys are tools. Though those audience members are worse. I’m wondering how she knows who’s doing it, though. She said it’s women more often than men, but aren’t you usually facing up when you’re crowd-surfing, and thus unable to actually see the crowd?
Regarding male vs. female, I’m assuming fingernails might be a giveaway.
Good point, PNG.
You think this is gross? Dirty dudes were doing this to Courtney Love in 90’s. I mean come on, you have no idea where she’s been.
1) I don’t know who any of these people are.
2) Maybe wear pants?
You ever tried to finger someone being held a foot above you? There’s just no way to do it properly, it’s gotta be incidental.
I’ve been playing/promoting punk rock shows for about 2 decades now. It hasn’t been rampant as of late but I know it was a big thing back in the late 90s. I would always have girls telling me that it happened. This is usually the point where someone says, “Maybe girls shouldn’t be crowd surfing.” Nope. Maybe people should basically stop raping people while they’re trying to have fun….
Girls should be able to crowd surf like a douche bag and not get sexually assaulted. With that said, we don’t live in that world and I never understood why girls want to crowd surf.
We were fingering crowd surfers as far back as ’97. Damn kids! With their lubricant and extra sensitive vajs