Nine years ago, rapper ILoveMakonnen dropped his breakthrough single, “Tuesday.” The song proved to be a viral hit for Makonnen, especially on platforms like the six-second video-sharing network, Vine, and resulted in him signing to Drake’s OVO imprint. But Makonnen was eventually dropped from OVO when he couldn’t recreate the success of “Tuesday.”

Last week, Makonnen and rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again dropped “Parasites,” a collab that’s already proving buzzy. So much so, that Metro Boomin’ — who co-produced “Tuesday” with Sonny Digital — reached out to him via Instagram DM. Swae Lee and Post Malone also reached out, however, it appears Makonnen wasn’t really thrilled about them hopping on the bandwagon.

Makonnen shared a carousel on Instagram, which featured screenshots of conversations he had previously had with the three. In the conversations, it appears Makonnen had reached out to the artists over the years, only to be ignored.

“I’m HIM and I Been HERE!,” said Makonnen. “I ain’t do sh*t to yall! Y’all turned y’all back on me and held hands together, unfollowed me and everything, now y’all see me with YB…and start hitting me up like it’s all good. Damn, That sh*t painful to see, especially after we came up together in Atlanta in 2014.”

At the time of writing, only Swae has responded to the post. He took to the comments to express disappointment in the fact that Makonnen chose to address the situation publically.

“We can chop it up anytime you see me though,” said Swae. “I don’t do the public drama sh*t, stay up.”

Makonnen then insisted that there is no beef, and that he still maintains admiration for Swae, Post, and Metro.

“well chop it up, it’s love it’s just a conversation,” said Makonnen, “dont be mad that the only way I get support is if some drama going on, u know the music fire, and u know everybody been tryna deny it. It ain’t no beef. U stay up too.”

