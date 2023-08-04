According to Post Malone, his short-term memory temporarily took a hit due to his recreational activities. But nothing could erase the deep love he has for his fans. The “Mourning” rapper showed how much he appreciates his supporters during his latest If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour stop. On Tuesday (August 1), while in Tampa, Malone briefly encountered fans after leaving the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre stage.

During the endearing exchange, Malone, seemingly overwhelmed by the love shown by fans, decided to give fans the shirt off of his back, an electric guitar, and, oddly enough, a pair of socks. The video shared by Pop Crave shows the musician thanking the crowd before being whisked away by security.

Post Malone gave fans his electric guitar, shirt and socks at the end of his show in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/dubIX4tyak — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2023

In the post’s thread, fans online were moved by Malone’s generosity. “This man is literally giving fans the shirt off his back. He’s so cute 😭,” wrote one fan.

