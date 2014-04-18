IMPORTANT GOOD FRIDAY REMINDER: Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey Took This Easter Photo

#Mariah Carey
News & Culture Writer
04.18.14 8 Comments

It’s a little late for #throwbackthursday but I felt like a #throwbackgoodfriday was definitely in order to wish all of our readers a Happy Easter on behalf of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey — compliments of Mariah’s Instagram from last year

It’s also a friendly reminder that Nick Cannon doesn’t have to wear whiteface or dye his hair something really stupid to be super embarrassing. Some people are born to be athletes or artists or leaders… Nick Cannon was born to be, I don’t know, whatever the hell this is. It’s just Nick being Nick, y’all!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey
TAGSEASTEREASTER BUNNYMARIAH CAREYnick cannon

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP