IMPORTANT GOOD FRIDAY REMINDER: Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey Took This Easter Photo

It’s a little late for #throwbackthursday but I felt like a #throwbackgoodfriday was definitely in order to wish all of our readers a Happy Easter on behalf of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey — compliments of Mariah’s Instagram from last year

It’s also a friendly reminder that Nick Cannon doesn’t have to wear whiteface or dye his hair something really stupid to be super embarrassing. Some people are born to be athletes or artists or leaders… Nick Cannon was born to be, I don’t know, whatever the hell this is. It’s just Nick being Nick, y’all!