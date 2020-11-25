Internet Money has itself a hit with “Lemonade.” The song — which features Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav — has been occupying space in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks and has managed a peak at No. 6 (on the latest chart, it’s No. 8). Now those artists got together to perform the song for last night’s episode of The Tonight Show.

The pre-taped performance took place on a simplistic-but-striking white platform stage surrounded by lemons. Bathed in yellow light, each of the featured rappers took their turns at the front of the stage to deliver their verses.

Internet Money’s Taz Taylor previously revealed that “Lemonade” started its life in 2017, tweeting, “We been sitting on lemonade since 2017 man. That song has had a crazy ass journey. I’m glad y’all finally have it..” Reflecting on the song’s success earlier this month, he added, “Sh*t even Lemonade we was told no on. yall have no idea how many artists passed on that hook and song for 3 YEARS. moral of the story.. stop doubting and just TRUST THE PROCESS.”

Since the song’s initial release, Internet Money have gotten other artists involved, as Roddy Ricch and Anuel AA have appeared on new versions of the track.

Watch Internet Money, Gunna, Toliver, and Nav perform “Lemonade” above.

