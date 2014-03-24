The Internet's Best Reactions To The Horribly Photoshopped 'Vogue' Photo Of Kanye West

#Kim Kardashian
News & Culture Writer
03.24.14 21 Comments

While everyone was so busy having a fit over Kim Kardashian and Kanye West being featured on the cover of April’s Vogue, the real crime was happening inside the magazine. Earlier today the above photo which accompanied the cover story went viral, which shows Kim Kardashian taking a selfie of herself and baby North while Kanye stands nearby taking a photo of both of them with an iPad.

Except that he wasn’t, because A) Kanye must be a vampire since he’s not being reflected in the giant-ass wall mirror opposite of where he’s “standing,” and B) the perspective of where Kanye is supposedly taking the picture completely does not match up with the image being displayed on the screen of the iPad. SERIOUSLY Vogue? I could really give a crap about who they feature on the cover of their magazine but these kinds of egregious Photoshop blunders in a major publication in two-thousand-and-freaking-fourteen are completely unacceptable.

So thank goodness for the internet and its inherit ability to mock stuff like this mercilessly, because otherwise the graphic designer in me wouldn’t know what the hell to do. As such, here are the best internet reactions to Vogue’s completely embarrassing Photoshop blunder:

kanye-kanye

Via @samfbiddle

kanye-oscars

oprah-kanye

obama-kanye

The last three all compliments of @bobbyfinger, who is doing the lord’s work because he also provided this helpful transparency cutout so you can make your own. Here’s a few I came up with:

kanye-dumpster-couple

Dumpster sex couple, never forget!

kitten-kanye

Getty Image

I could seriously do this all day.

