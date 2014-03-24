The Internet's Best Reactions To The Horribly Photoshopped 'Vogue' Photo Of Kanye West

While everyone was so busy having a fit over Kim Kardashian and Kanye West being featured on the cover of April’s Vogue, the real crime was happening inside the magazine. Earlier today the above photo which accompanied the cover story went viral, which shows Kim Kardashian taking a selfie of herself and baby North while Kanye stands nearby taking a photo of both of them with an iPad.
Except that he wasn’t, because A) Kanye must be a vampire since he’s not being reflected in the giant-ass wall mirror opposite of where he’s “standing,” and B) the perspective of where Kanye is supposedly taking the picture completely does not match up with the image being displayed on the screen of the iPad. SERIOUSLY Vogue? I could really give a crap about who they feature on the cover of their magazine but these kinds of egregious Photoshop blunders in a major publication in two-thousand-and-freaking-fourteen are completely unacceptable.
So thank goodness for the internet and its inherit ability to mock stuff like this mercilessly, because otherwise the graphic designer in me wouldn’t know what the hell to do. As such, here are the best internet reactions to Vogue’s completely embarrassing Photoshop blunder:
Via @samfbiddle
The last three all compliments of @bobbyfinger, who is doing the lord’s work because he also provided this helpful transparency cutout so you can make your own. Here’s a few I came up with:
Dumpster sex couple, never forget!
I could seriously do this all day.
with no reflections in the mirror, they’re obviously all vampires
Instead of blood, they crave fame and publicity.
That poor baby is TERRIFIED.
Someone needs to find the original photo of Kanye. I need to know what he was iPad-ing in the first place. Need to. It’s Kanye, it could be like…two dogs eating pancakes.
I wanna play!
Me too!
Is this what you were getting at, Beerad?
Funny, I was thinking along these same lines.
…”it’s inherit ability”? I know there’s a rush to get articles online quickly, but come on, a quick proofread would catch that. And how close are we to a Kanye taking a picture of Kanye taking a picture of Kanye taking a picture…I’d love to see that.
What an excellent idea.
Here are my Bound 2 versions.
Figured I might as well do these before someone else thinks of it.
AMAZING.
Correction: YOU are doing the lord’s work, Cuneform.
Well done, cuneform
How about a still from South Park’s “gay fish” episode?
This is my favorite so far. NSFW and credit goes to user lutfen from KTT.
