In the last couple months of the year, when the summer festival season has largely died down, Las Vegas is going to be a happening place. A stacked new hip-hop festival, Day N Vegas, will be headlined by J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Travis Scott in November. The next month, another exciting new fest will take over the city, as the inaugural Intersect Festival will go down at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on December 6 and 7.

A portion of the lineup has been revealed, and it’s headlined by Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, and Anderson .Paak. Elsewhere on the early poster are Brandi Carlile, Chvrches, Flying Lotus, Gesaffelstein, H.E.R., Jamie xx, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges, Spoon, Thundercat, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Tickets on sale this Friday at 12pm PDT at https://t.co/TdRzEQqgIb ✨ pic.twitter.com/4szrfLtxXh — Intersect (@intersectfest) August 13, 2019

The venue itself is also set to be a fascinating festival experience, as the Intersect website describes it: “Explore 1 million square feet of our custom-built sensory playground, featuring an immersive dome, megastructures, arcade, with innovative art throughout. Located on the iconic Las Vegas Strip next to the Stratosphere.” Furthermore, Intersect says that “visionary artists from around the world will create digital art installations, interactive experiences, and unique pieces to explore,” and that festivalgoers will be able to “challenge your friends to a game of dodgeball, sink into a photo-worthy giant ball pit, or play your favorite arcade games.”

Tickets go on sale on August 16. Learn more about Intersect on the festival’s website.