Bad Bunny is gearing up for the surprise release of his next album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, which is set to drop this Friday, October 13. Because of the date approaching, fans had been wondering if he would do anything special tied to it. According to Hola!, he will be hosting an exclusive listening party tomorrow, October 12 starting at 9:30 p.m. from Puerto Rico’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José M. Agrelot.

The venue holds 18,000 people, making it an event not to miss. According to their Instagram post, the listening party is only for those 18 and older. They have also limited sales to only four tickets per person.

However, in just two hours after the tickets went on sale, they sold out.

Bad Bunny had previously teased the album with his “Un Preview” single back in September, but fans were still caught by surprise with the official announcement. He shared a trailer on Instagram, which you can check out below. The performer also previously hinted that it’s fifteen tracks, by sharing a mock tracklist where each song was titled “Fuego.”

Outside of the listening party and a few promotional hints, the exact details of the album are still pretty under wraps.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is out 10/13 via Rimas. Find more information here.