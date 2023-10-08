This year, Bad Bunny has hopped around every sector of the entertainer industry. He’d had a record-setting headline performance at Coachella 2023, done high-stakes wrestling matches with the WWE, appeared on The Simpsons, and starred alongside his rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner in Gucci’s latest campaign. He’d be well within his right to take the rest of the year off.

Instead Bad Bunny’s busy ironing out his plans for 2024. Last month, he dropped his latest single, “Un Preview.” In his private WhatsApp community, he said they shouldn’t expect anything else until next year. However, on Sunday, October 8, he seemed to confirm long-standing rumors that his album Nadie Sabe would soon be headed down the pipeline.

A fan page dedicated to Bad Bunny pointed out the minor update to his X (formerly Twitter) profile, where the title now appears in the biography section.

Bad Bunny updated his Twitter profile. “nadie sabe” pic.twitter.com/Owt27zSFOY — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) October 8, 2023

To fuel the fire, Bad Bunny wiped his official Instagram page, a social media marketing move artists typically take to make room for a significant announcement. He even shared a post on X: a hilariously cocky tracklist. Each of the 22 songs are listed as “Fuego,” which, translated from Spanish to English, means fire.

1. FUEGO 2. FUEGO 3. FUEGO 4. FUEGO 5. FUEGO 6. FUEGO 7. FUEGO 8. FUEGO 9. FUEGO 10. FUEGO 11. FUEGO 12. FUEGO 13. FUEGO 14. FUEGO 15. FUEGO 16. FUEGO 17. FUEGO 18. FUEGO 19. FUEGO 20. FUEGO 21. FUEGO 22. FUEGO — B (@sanbenito) October 8, 2023

Given that his last album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which was released in 2022, broke tremendous streaming records, Bad Bunny’s confidence seems warranted.