It looks like Bad Bunny really is rolling out a new album, and the next phase is about to begin. He dropped the single “Where She Goes” in May with a video that ended with the teaser “Nadie sabe…,” leading fans to wonder whether he had a new album on the way. He played into the hype, sharing a cheeky supposed tracklist featuring 15 songs titled “Fuego.” His next track, “Un Preview,” dropped in September, and now, the album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, is coming this Friday, according to a trailer he shared on social media:

Bad Bunny’s last album, Un Verano Sin Ti, dropped last May, garnering a truly titanic reception as it shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the first Spanish-language album toearn a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year, and winning Best Urban Music Album at the Latin Grammy Awards. Fueled by the singles “Callaíta,” “Moscow Mule,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Después de la Playa,” and “Me Porto Bonito” (among others), it was one of the most popular and successful albums of the year. His next, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, has big shoes to fill, but considering the performance of his past few albums, it’s definitely off to a strong start.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is due 10/13 via Rimas.