Last week Beyoncé’s new concert movie Renaissance was the top movie in America, bringing in $21 million worth of ticket sales. Unfortunately, the movie won’t be in theaters much longer. However, a new rumor floating around social media has users breathing a sigh of relief. Is Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie coming to Roku?

According to Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, the answer is flat out no. On Saturday, December 9, a post uploaded to Noel-Schure’s official Instagram page put a kibosh on that rumor.

“‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ is ONLY playing in movie theatres worldwide,” Noel-Schure wrote. “The comments that the film will play on Roku are categorically false.”

Well, that’s the end of that. If you want to watch Renaissance, you have till the end of the month to do so.

