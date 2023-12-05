How Long Will Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Movie Be In Theaters?

Despite AMC’s best efforts to break the soul of theatergoers, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé persevered through breaking box office records during its opening weekend.

That’s right. The theater company’s restrictive conduct guidelines didn’t stop the BeyHive from releasing their wiggle down the aisle of each show. However, after a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) questioning the limited screening availability, those looking to see the concert visual are riddled with questions. The first is how long Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie will be in theaters.

According to NME, US and UK theaters are expected to wrap up on Sunday, December 10. This is seemingly confirmed on the schedule posted on AMC’s official webpage for the film.

On average, a typical movie is shown in theaters for anywhere between twelve and twenty weeks, depending on the film. In Taylor Swift’s case, her The Eras Tour concert reportedly will be able to be enjoyed at AMC theaters for thirteen weeks but with limited locations. Although their schedules are different, Swift and Beyoncé’s films share something in common: Both concert works are set to broadly be shown on the weekends (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays).

So, if you want to see Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and the tour’s dancers in all of their glory, your window is quickly closing.