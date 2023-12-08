Who Is Featured On Nicki Minaj’s New Album ‘Pink Friday 2?’

December is usually pretty quiet when it comes to new music releases, but Nicki Minaj just came through with one of the year’s final major albums in Pink Friday 2. Minaj got a little help from her friends on the project, too, as there are a number of featured artists involved.

Who is featured on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2?

Featured on Pink Friday 2 are J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Future, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Additionally, SZA makes a surprise cameo on “Needle” video a sampled voicemail, while Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” is sampled on “Are You Gone Already.”

What is Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 tracklist?

To see all the features in context of the album, check out the tracklist:

1. “Are You Gone Already”

2. “Barbie Dangerous”

3. “FTCU”

4. “Beep Beep”

5. “Fallin 4 U”

6. “Let Me Calm Down” Feat. J. Cole

7. “RNB” Feat. Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang

8. “Pink Birthday”

9. “Needle” Feat. Drake

10. “Cowgirl” Feat. Lourdiz

11. “Everybody” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

12. “Big Difference”

13. “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

14. “Forward From Trini” Feat. Skillibeng & Skeng

15. “Pink Friday Girls”

16. “Super Freaky Girl”

17. “Bahm Bahm”

18. “My Life”

19. “Nicki Hendrix” Feat. Future

20. “Blessings” Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

21. “Last Time I Saw You”

22. “Just The Memories”

Pink Friday 2 is out now via Young Money/Republic Records. Find more information here.