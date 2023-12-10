Did Offset Have Sex With Chrisean Rock?

Offset and his wife Cardi B’s recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking breakup rumors. Still, nothing about the pair has been confirmed. But Offset did address another, somewhat related rumor. On Sunday, December 10, Blueface, who has collaborated with Cardi B before, accused Offset of sleeping with Chrisean Rock, his reality star ex-girlfriend and mother of his youngest child.

“Being tatted on a home is not a flex. You literally f*cked Cardi B’s husband a couple of weeks ago,” Blueface charged. “I’m tired of n****s looking at me while they f*cking you. Get the rest of ’em gone asap, please 🙏🏽.”

Offset replied, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk, man, you need some help!”

This isn’t the first time Blueface accused someone of sleeping with Chrisean. After Lil Baby gave support to Chrisean in her upcoming rap career, Blueface accused him of being romantically linked to her. It’s a claim they both deny.

Lil Baby disses Blueface in new song snippet following Chrisean Rock drama https://t.co/ssttflB0kn pic.twitter.com/x1cQaSd2le — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 18, 2023

