Is “Bongos” rapper Cardi B entering the new year as a single woman? Well, that’s what users online have begun to speculate based on her latest social media activity. Over the weekend, Cardi B was the center of conversation across social media due to her runway debut via Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 outdoor fashion show. But today (December 5), Cardi’s speculated relationship status is fueling her virality.

In a series of Instagram story posts, fans believe Cardi is hinting at a split from her rapper husband, Offset. The screenshots of Cardi’s uploaded, captured by users, read: “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” and “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Others also pointed out that the couple is no longer connected on the platform. So, why did Cardi B and Offset unfollow each other on Instagram? The formal answer is unknown. The pair have unfollowed, exchanged subtle jabs, and affectionately recounted on the app several times. It even inspired their latest collaborative single, “Jealous.”

But Cardi’s recent Instagram livestream has fans worried this could be the end. She previously took steps to formally divorce Offset, but the pair found a way to work it out. Hopefully, they can do the same thing this time, especially now that they have two young children.

