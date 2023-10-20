Is Kanye West Running For President In 2024?

It may be spooky season, but what’s really scary is we’re just a couple of months away from 2024, which means election season is right around the corner. The future sure does look anxiety-inducing, as well, with a field made up of conspiracy kooks, criminals, and a pack of old codgers who haven’t kept up with pop culture or technology for the past 30 years.

But there’s one bright spot; one of the more terrifying potential has just given up his presidential ambitions. According to Rolling Stone, Kanye West’s lawyer Bruce Marks recently confirmed, “[Kanye’s] not a candidate for office in 2024.”

If you’re religious, say a little prayer to whichever deity you desire giving thanks for small favors.

Apparently, West’s campaign committee filed an update with the Federal Election Commission that also shows that its treasurer has taken over from right-wing social media influencer Milo Yiannopoulos and the committee’s expenditures have all but dried up, with only $25,000 on hand. It sure looks like Kanye 2020 is closing up shop, with no intentions of rebranding for 2024.

Of course, West’s 2020 campaign was infamously slipshod, with required docs being filed days or even weeks late and shady sourcing for much of its funding. Kanye didn’t even appear to be all that engaged, aside from giving an impassioned — and concerning — campaign speech at a darn near impromptu rally.

Rolling Stone has a more in-depth profile of Kanye’s supposed plans for a 2024 presidential bid from the past three years, but honestly, it’s probably best if we all move on from this fiasco as quickly as possible and try to remember that celebrities generally make terrible heads of state when the time comes to choose our next one.