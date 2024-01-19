Lizzo kept a relatively low profile in 2023. The Special Tour took up the first half of her year, but beyond that, she felt less present than she did in 2022, when she released her latest album, Special. (Of course, also in 2023 were those harassment lawsuits .) Speaking of albums, it’s been about a year and a half since her last one, but can fans expect a new LP soon?

Is Lizzo releasing a new album in 2024?

At the moment, no new Lizzo album has been announced for 2024. But, she’s definitely at least working on new music.

On Instagram yesterday (January 18), Lizzo shared a video of herself singing into a microphone, although the audio is muted. Sound returns, though, when Lizzo tells somebody off-camera, “I felt like Gwen Stefani in the ’90s on that one.” Lizzo also captioned the post, “To my dearest lizzo fans, the magic is back.”

Meanwhile, back in November, Lizzo noted in a different post, “Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo.”

Lizzo had a good start to her 2024: Her HBO concert special Lizzo: Live In Concert was nominated for an Emmy, for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). It didn’t win, but Lizzo was pumped just to be considered, as she shared on Instagram ahead of the show, “NAH IMA TALK MY SH*T… OUT OF 100s OF CONCERT SPECIALS THE EMMYS CHOSE MINE FOR OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL– ITS AN HONOR TO BE NOMINATED TONIGHT WITH LEGENDS! And to my SPECIAL TOUR FAMILY! THANK YOU– WE HAD A LIFE-CHANGING EXPERIENCE THAT *NO ONE* CAN TAKE AWAY FROM US.”

