It has been a while since released a new album. Her last project, Special, was released in July 2022, and since then, she’s seen both highs and lows. While the early part of 2023 saw her continue her tour for the album, give a standout performance at the Grammys, appear on season 3 of The Mandalorian, and popped up on the Barbie soundtrack, the gravy train was seemingly derailed when she was sued by a trio of her former backup dancers over creating an alleged hostile work environment (she’s denied the accusations).

However, it looks like she’s ready to return the focus to where it should be: On her music. In a new post on Instagram, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a video of herself back in the studio recording new music, writing, “To my dearest lizzo fans, the magic is back.” While the audio from the new song is cheekily cut out to maintain an air of mystery, she does leave in a bit after the take in which she tells her engineer, “I felt like Gwen Stefani in the ’90s on that one.”

While it’ll clearly be a while more before we get to hear just how much her new music resembles the pop-punk hero, it’s clear Lizzo is feeling good about it.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.