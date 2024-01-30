Now, fans know what Megan has planned for the rest of this year.

Just days after Megan Thee Stallion made headlines with her “Hiss” disses , the Houston rapper is once again dominating the conversation this morning — but for an entirely different reason. It was teased hours earlier that she would be stopping by Good Morning America to make a special announcement.

Is Megan Thee Stallion Going On Tour In 2024?

Megan Thee Stallion announced on GMA that she will be heading out on tour, which will kick off in the summer. It will be in support of an upcoming new album.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year,” Megan said. “The Hot Girl Summer Tour is going to be 2024, summertime. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Over the past few years, she has made appearances at mostly festivals or one-off shows, so it will be a truly special return. Right now, not much else is known about the exact dates or stops that Meg will be making on the tour — but hopefully the Hotties get to find out soon.

