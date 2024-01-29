While Nicki has almost singlehandedly kept the promotion for “Big Foot” afloat, goading her Barbz into attacking critics, and lashing out at everyone from Jay-Z to TMZ, one might expect Megan to have something to say about “Big Foot” herself. After all, it was an outsized response for the one line on “Hiss” dedicated to Nicki, and she has her own upcoming project to promote. So…

As of this writing, Nicki Minaj has officially been going off about Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “ Hiss ” for about 89 hours straight. On Thursday, she began posting a nonstop barrage of increasingly unhinged tweets and today, released her own diss track, “ Big Foot ,” on which she joins the chorus of detractors alleging Megan lied about being shot by Tory Lanez.

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot?’

Although Megan has yet to return to Twitter, let alone drop a response track, over on Instagram, she did make one subtle reference to the beef. A screenshot of the Twitter account @chartdata proclaiming her the first female rapper to have multiple solo songs reach No. 1 on Apple Music’s global singles chart appeared earlier today (about three hours before this writing), suggesting she’s both heard “Big Foot” and seen Nicki’s as-yet ongoing rant, which has referenced Apple Music charts multiple times.

“Reject” a song that just broke a record for highest debut in APPLE MUSIC HISTORY. With none of these paid shenanigans. 😭🤭told y’all about TMZ long time ago. That’s another company they’re “allegedly” in bed with. #BigFoot #BigHOOF https://t.co/OpAUhYwsuB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024

As to whether Meg will deign to letter another bar go in Nikci’s direction or just continue to let her spiral out remains to be seen. But for what it’s worth, this has resulted in a lot of free promotion for one of them with a lot less effort than the other has been putting in. Like another female rapper once embroiled in beef with Minaj pointed out, beef has proven to be bad for business; maybe everyone involved could just stick to promoting their respective albums for a while.

