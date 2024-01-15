Steve Lacy earned success and acclaim as a member of The Internet, but he had his mainstream solo breakout with the 2022 single “Bad Habit,” his first No. 1 song. The track appeared on his top-10 album from the same year, Gemini Rights. Now, it looks like we could end up with a new Lacy solo release in 2024.

Is Steve Lacy releasing a new album in 2024?

On his Instagram Story yesterday (January 14), Lacy shared a photo featuring two items resting on his lap: a portable CD player, and a burned CD labeled “GR2 full v1.2 sequence, 01/13/24.” He captioned the image with a mischievous or gleeful, “hehehehehehheeheheheeheheheheheheehehehehehehe.”

Steve Lacy appears to tease ‘Gemini Rights’ Vol. 2. 💿 pic.twitter.com/PfzGbnSv09 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2024

Presumably, “GR2” stands for “Gemini Rights 2,” meaning that Lacy could either be listening to a deluxe edition of his 2022 album, or perhaps a full-blown sequel project with all-new songs. Lacy didn’t offer any explanation beyond the photo and his caption, though, so any other guesses about what’s going on are purely speculation.

Meanwhile, there has also been speculation about a new album from The Internet this year. Earlier this month, the group shared a photo on Instagram, of band members working on something in a recording studio. They didn’t confirm that a new album is coming, but if one does drop, it’d be the group’s first since 2018’s Hive Mind.