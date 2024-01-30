Is Sueños Festival 2024 Sold Out?

Chicago’s Sueños Festival is set to take place over Memorial Day Weekend (May 25 and 26) in Grant Park, with Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, and Ivan Cornejo headlining the popular event. Other acts on the 2024 lineup include Young Miko, Xavi, Latin Mafia, Gabito Ballesteros, Jowell y Randy, Bizarrap, Bad Gyal, and many more.

As fans gear up to head to Grant Park to watch their favorite performers, some who don’t have tickets yet might wonder how they can still attend.

Here’s what to know about the current ticket availability for Sueños Festival.