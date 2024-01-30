Chicago’s Sueños Festival is set to take place over Memorial Day Weekend (May 25 and 26) in Grant Park, with Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, and Ivan Cornejo headlining the popular event. Other acts on the 2024 lineup include Young Miko, Xavi, Latin Mafia, Gabito Ballesteros, Jowell y Randy, Bizarrap, Bad Gyal, and many more.
As fans gear up to head to Grant Park to watch their favorite performers, some who don’t have tickets yet might wonder how they can still attend.
Here’s what to know about the current ticket availability for Sueños Festival.
Is Sueños Festival 2024 Sold Out?
Right now, yes, this year’s Sueños Festival is currently sold out. Those who are still hoping to go can try joining the waitlist through the festival’s official website. This includes a separate waitlist depending on the tier of ticket you might want, as four levels are being offered.
Fans could also try their luck at finding a resale pass through other methods, but it might be risky in terms of scams or higher prices.
Still, given that the festival has only been running for a few years, the fact that they sold out of all their passes and types speaks to just how great the 2024 iteration should be.
