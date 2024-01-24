How To Buy Tickets For The Sueños 2024 Festival

We are months away from Sueños Festival, a two-day fiesta featuring the biggest names in Latin and reggaeton music. This year marks the festival’s third year, and Sueños Festival 2024 boasts a festive line-up featuring newcomers like Manuel Turizo, Young Miko, and Bad Gyal, along with veterans like Alexis Y Fido. Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Maluma are all headlining, and there will be a special performance by Ivan Cornejo. Tickets are expected to sell out rather quickly, so we’ve put together a guide on how to purchase passes.

Sueños Festival 2024 will take place on May 25 and 26 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets for Sueños Festival 2024 go on sale this Thursday (January 25) at noon CT. Fans can register to purchase tickets here.

General admission passes begin at $310; GA+ at $460; VIP at $660; and El Sueño at $1,660. Thankfully, the festival promises no hidden fees, and fans will also have the opportunity to set payment plans for their tickets. You can see a breakdown of the festival tiers here.

You can check out the full line-up for Sueños Festival 2024 below.

