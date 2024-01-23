No passport? No problem. This summer, Latin music lovers based in the US won’t have to level the country’s boundaries to catch their favorite international acts. For the third year, the Sueños festival is set to return to Chicago, Illinois’ Grant Park between May 25 and 26. Today (January 23), the beloved musical showing of Reggaeton and Latin Music unveiled its 2024 lineup.

To hold the multi-day festivities on Saturday, May 25, Rauw Alejandro will serve as the featured headlining act. Also that day, attendees will be treated to a special performance by Ivan Cornejo. The following day, both Peso Pluma and Maluma are set to co-headline the festival’s close.

Other notable acts slated to grace the Sueños stage include Young Miko, Bizarrap, Latin Mafia, Elena Rose, Sorry Papi, Mora, Jowell Y Randy, Dani Flow, and Fredy Fresco.

Individual tickets, as well as weekend passes for the Sueños Festival 2024, are set to go on sale starting on Thursday, January 25, at noon Central. Find more information here. It is important to note that Sueños Festival 2024 has an age restriction. In order to attend the festival, ticket holders must be at least 18 years old or older.

View the full Sueños lineup below.