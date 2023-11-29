Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have made headlines recently, amid Taylor’s reported filing for divorce . And of course, like with every celebrity divorce, a barrage of rumors has followed the news of their separation. But Taylor has since taken to social media to clear some of these rumors up.

Is Teyana Taylor pregnant?

On Monday night (November 27), Taylor attended the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards in New York City following the release of her movie A Thousand And One. Taylor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance for her role as Inez de la Paz in the movie. While on the red carpet of the Gotham Awards, Taylor wore a tight-fitting black dress. As always, Taylor’s look was a serve. However, fans began to speculate on social media that the singer is pregnant.

Taylor caught wind of the comments, and took to Instagram herself to clear the air. Per HipHopDx, Taylor explicitly stated that she is not pregnant, however, appeared bloated as she really needed to use the bathroom.

“Auntey ain’t preggo y’all! I just had to pee,” Taylor commented on a post on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram post. “Y’all know that pee pouch ain’t nothing to play wit. My kangaroo pouch ass.”

While Taylor is in the middle of a divorce, she is gearing up for an exciting 2024. In January, fans will see Taylor on-screen once again, this time as Mary Magdalene in The Book Of Clarence.