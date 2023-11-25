Last year, Teyana Taylor announced that she would retire from music to pursue a career in the background. Since then, the “Bare With Me” singer has filled up her résumé as a creative director working alongside Latto, Summer Walker, and more. The fade from the foreground should make her split from Iman Shumpert a tad easier to deal with.

In September, after weeks of online rumors, Taylor confirmed the couple were no more. Since then both parties have remained tight-lipped. Unfortunately, on November 22, TMZ revealed that their split had turned into a full-blown divorce. alleging that in court documents, Taylor stated the reason for the separation was Iman’s alleged jealousy and insecurity. On Friday, November 24, Taylor decided to speak out regarding the leaking of the paperwork via her official Instagram page.

Read Teyana Taylor’s full statement below.

I mind my business. I don’t bother nobody. And y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family, and our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets, blogs, etc. So, everyone claiming, ‘Teyana said,’ didn’t get any statements directly from me. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve always done, and for my children, I will continue to do so. Please, if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie and Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself and my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert were officially married in 2016. The entertainers share two young children together, who appeared on their reality show, Teyana & Iman.