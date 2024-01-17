Additionally, a No Doubt reunion, featuring the band’s classic line-up, is set to be the talk of the festival. With a line-up this exciting, tickets are expected to sell out soon. Luckily, we’ve broken down how to get your tickets as early as possible.

This year’s Coachella festival boasts a promising line-up. At Coachella 2024, ticket holders can look forward to headlining sets that are guaranteed to slay, including Doja Cat , Lana Del Rey , and Tyler The Creator . Additionally, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Blur, Justice, and Gesaffelstein will all take the stage throughout both Coachella weekends.

Is there a Coachella 2024 presale?

A pre-sale for the Coachella 2024 festival will, in fact, take place this week. Beginning now, fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.

The presale will begin Friday (January 19) at 11 a.m. PST, and fans will be able to purchase general admission and VIP passes, as well as camping and hotel passes. Of course, Coachella is expected to cost a pretty penny, but fans can also set up a 50/50 payment plan, in which, they can pay half of the admission at the time of pre-sale, and the second half at a later date.

In the meantime, you can see the full Coachella 2024 line-up below.

