It seems like Lana Del Rey never takes a break. Tonight (December 1), the illustrious singer has shared a cover of a country classic. Taking on John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Del Rey gives the musical standard a charming, Americana-style update

Driven by old Western-style piano patterns, Del Rey’s cover of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” features the singer delivering her signature, sultry vocals, as her version feels not only like a cover, but rather, a companion to Denver’s original.

Del Rey has maintained a consistent output since releasing her major label debut Born To Die back in 2012. Nearly 12 years after the fact, Del Rey has nine full-length albums to her credit.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Del Rey credited her work ethic to bad reviews of Born To Die, which prompted her to keep making music to the best of her ability.

“I’m sure my intuition in my everyday life was still pretty strong,” she said. “But with the career, I think it was like ‘Let’s just try and see if we can make this work’ instead of having it come to a brutal end.”

You can listen to the cover of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” above.