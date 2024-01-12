When the film’s director and soundtrack executive producer, Jeymes Samuel, teased that the world wasn’t ready for what was up his sleeve, it wasn’t an exaggeration. Following months of fighting off claims that she’s a Satanist, The Book Of Clarence’s official soundtrack gave Doja Cat the divine platform to part her sea of haters for good. If there was ever any lingering doubt that Doja Cat isn’t a “real rapper,” it should be put to bed thanks to her verse on “Jeezu.”

Doja Cat lyrically rains holy hell down on her naysayers. “Pass the Kirkland, I see she thirstin’, see me, and they nerd out / I been doin’ God’s work, haters got the word out / Y’all got an agenda, but we’ll see how that gon’ turn out / Many false prophets leavin’ brothers with a firm doubt / Father, please forgive me, for today, they finna learn now / Put me in the dirt, and you gon’ see, I make it worthwhile,” raps Doja.

Yes, she’s a force in the pop space, but she made it clear that she’s no rap slouch. In his verse, Kodak Black used it as a confessional to address his troubled past with Adekunle Gold there to finish out the holy trinity.

Listen to Jeymes Samuel, Doja Cat, &Kodak Black’s new track “Jeezu” featuring Adekunle Gold above.

The Book Of Clarence is in theaters now. Find more information here.