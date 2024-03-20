We are just days away from Beyoncé ‘s highly anticipated eighth album, Cowboy Carter . The album is said to have much country influence, and as we can see, she has been fully embracing her Texas roots this era. In the days leading up to the album, the Beyhive is abuzz, theorizing about the album’s collaborations and sound. Earlier this week, Bey teased some collaborations via Instagram, and even shared what seems to be a snippet from the album via her story. Following this clip, fans believe she may have collaborated with another fellow Texan.

Is Travis Scott Featured On Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter?

Though the sound she teased sounds more hip-hop-influenced, as opposed to country, it accompanied a pre-order link for Cowboy Carter. So it’s likely the song appears on the album.

Fans recognized what sounded like vocals and hums from Travis Scott, with whom, Bey previously collaborated on the Utopia track, “Delresto.” Though, it hasn’t been officially confirmed if Scott will have a full verse on the song, or simply contributing to the song’s background vocals and production.

Beyoncé teases snippet featuring Travis Scott ahead of "Cowboy Carter" release pic.twitter.com/nPfHipfZZP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 20, 2024

After all, Bey is known not to stick to one genre. In her Instagram post revealing the cover, she did, in fact, say “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood. Find more information here.