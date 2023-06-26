Is Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Dropping Soon?

Travis Scott’s upcoming fourth album, Utopia, may finally be nearing its release after being delayed by the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in 2021 and Travis’s subsequent withdrawal from the spotlight. While Travis has continued to tease the album as he inched back into the spotlight, putting up billboards and playing it for his hometown Houston Astros, his official website now offers a strong indication that the official release date could be within sight.

You are now greeted by the ‘UTOPIA’ logo when entering Travis Scott’s website 👁️ Is his long-awaited album finally upon us? 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/LHjemAZBsl — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) June 26, 2023

Travis had apparently first revealed the title of the album back in 2020. In a post celebrating the second anniversary of his chart-topping third album, Astroworld, he wrote, “See you in Utopia,” prompting fans to speculate that this would be the next album’s title. Since then, the album has been one of the most anticipated in hip-hop, but fans have had to wait longer than they perhaps might have ordinarily due to the Astro Festival disaster, which caused 10 deaths in 2021, including that of a 10-year-old boy.

Throughout the next year, Travis laid low, surfacing in the second half of the year to begin performing festival-headlining sets again, including Primavera Sound in Sao Paolo, Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, Miami, Portugal, Rotterdam, and Thailand, and the UK’s Wireless Festival. He also starred in Nike’s new campaign for the return of the Mac Attack tennis shoe, in which he fittingly carried a briefcase emblazoned — what else? — Utopia.

While we still don’t know exactly when the album drops, it certainly seems to be soon enough that his hints have become more overt. The wait may be over sooner than we think.