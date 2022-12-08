Travis Scott And Kendrick Lamar To Headline 2023 Rolling Loud Rotterdam

The famous hip-hop festival Rolling Loud keeps expanding. It started off in Miami, Florida in 2015, then added cities in California in 2017. Two years later, they added Sydney, Australia and New York City. They didn’t stop there — then came Toronto, The Netherlands, and Portugal.

The latest location is now Rolling Loud Rotterdam, which will take place at Rotterdam Ahoy in Amsterdam from June 30 to July 1, 2023. The lineup is nothing short of exciting. Only the headliners have been announced so far, which are Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. Pre-sale tickets are available now on the festival’s website.

Last month, Rolling Loud revealed its lineup for Los Angeles. Headliners include Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott. There’s still lingering controversy about Scott playing many festivals after the Astroworld tragedy. A victim’s family settled its wrongful death lawsuit with Live Nation and Travis Scott in October.

“The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled,” a press release read. “Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”