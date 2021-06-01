While fans are eager to see if TDE’s biggest stars like SZA and Kendrick Lamar are going to drop albums in 2021, it’s the label’s deep roster that has always made them such a beloved crew. Tonight, Isaiah Rashad helped tide listeners over by sharing a track that didn’t quite make the cut for his upcoming album, House Is Burning. The Tennessee native recently shared another new track, “Lay With Ya” featuring fellow Tennessean, rapper Duke Deuce of Memphis, and tonight’s new track is similarly influenced by southern rap sounds.

Broken into two parts, “200/Warning” showcases exactly why fans have been missing Rashad so much — his last album, The Sun’s Tirade was released all the way back in 2016. In the intervening five years, a lot has changed in the industry, but Rashad’s sound has only sharpened and the southern style he favors has moved farther into the mainstream. As much as he’s progressed, tonight’s casual release proves the Chattanooga-born artist isn’t above releasing a song on SoundCloud while he’s gearing up for the more formal album release.

Everyone go thank Nacho. Not on the albumhttps://t.co/L6I0sp6dgw — sun (@isaiahrashad) May 31, 2021

While no date has officially been set yet, fans expect the long-awaited project, first teased in 2019, will finally be coming sometime this month. Check out “200/Warning” above and look for more from Rashad very soon.