Isaiah Rashad Announces The Release Date For ‘The House Is Burning’

Isaiah Rashad has been teasing his upcoming album The House Is Burning for some time and today, he revealed just when the long-awaited comeback project will arrive. In a bit of good news for fans of the Top Dawg Entertainment-associated artist, the album will be dropping at the end of the month, on July 30. He also provided the cover art, which resembles a crayon drawing of a house that is quite literally on fire, even though the environment around it seems sunny and pleasant. I don’t know, seems mighty metaphorical to me.

In anticipation of the album’s release, Rashad has released a steady trickle of new videos illustrating the album’s direction and themes of depression, anxiety, self-destructive cycles, and occasional cathartic release. His first release of the cycle was the Duke Deuce-featuring “Lay Wit Ya,” which was followed by the Chattanooga rapper sharing a few songs that didn’t make the album, then by his ruminative “Headshots,” whose video drew from his real-life experience in rehab.

That rehab was one of the factors in the album’s delay, as Zay revealed his drinking problem got so bad he wrecked his boss Top Dawg’s car. He also had to recover from a bout of COVID-19, but thanks to his label’s unwavering support, he was able to get back on track and complete the album.

The House Is Burning is due 7/30 via TDE and Warner Records. Get it here.