It Took 10 Years For Someone To Find The Single Jack White Hid Inside Random Furniture

Back in the early 2000s, Jack White was in a band (least shocking beginning of a sentence ever) with Brian Muldoon called the Upholsterers. Why that name? Because they actually worked as upholsterers, and to amuse themselves, they hid 100 copies of their second single inside the furniture they were fixing. It took 10 years, but two people finally found them.
Recently Third Man Records has been made aware of the discovery of two different copies found by two separate individuals of the 2nd single by the Upholsterers. This duo, comprising of actual upholsterers Jack White and Brian Muldoon, pressed 100 copies of this single and proceeded to hide them in furniture being reupholstered by Muldoon in 2004, in celebration of his 25th year in the business. (Via)
Jack White: hipster Willy Wonka.
That’s pretty fucking cool. Guaranteed those records are going to be worth a lot of cash.
I’ve gotta say epic tune, but then I’d listen to Jack White fart through a rubber band over most of the shit released these days. Get off my lawn!
[www.funnyjunk.com]
I’d totally shred my furniture if it meant having something that early of Jack’s.
And when the furniture maker found out that people were breaking his handiwork apart to see if they were in possession of a lucky single, he pursed his lips and smiled, having loathed his customers almost from the very beginning of his career.
Hello Ebay
it should have stayed hidden.
I don’t get the Jack White love, to be honest. He’s talented, yes, but he’s not the god everyone seems to make him out to be.