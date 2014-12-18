It Took 10 Years For Someone To Find The Single Jack White Hid Inside Random Furniture

Back in the early 2000s, Jack White was in a band (least shocking beginning of a sentence ever) with Brian Muldoon called the Upholsterers. Why that name? Because they actually worked as upholsterers, and to amuse themselves, they hid 100 copies of their second single inside the furniture they were fixing. It took 10 years, but two people finally found them.

Via Third Man Records:

Recently Third Man Records has been made aware of the discovery of two different copies found by two separate individuals of the 2nd single by the Upholsterers. This duo, comprising of actual upholsterers Jack White and Brian Muldoon, pressed 100 copies of this single and proceeded to hide them in furniture being reupholstered by Muldoon in 2004, in celebration of his 25th year in the business. (Via)

Jack White: hipster Willy Wonka.

