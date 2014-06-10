It’s Just What The Internet Needed: New Porn(ographers)!

It’s been four years since the last New Pornographers album, Together, and even longer since the last GREAT New Pornographers album, Twin Cinema. But judging by the title track of the reformed group’s just announced fifth album, that streak is about to end. Brill Bruisers, due out on August 26th, will feature Neko Case, and according to singer A.C. Newman, “This is a celebration record. After periods of difficulty, I am at a place where nothing in my life is dragging me down and the music reflects that.”

Hear “Brill Bruisers” below.