It’s Just What The Internet Needed: New Porn(ographers)!

#New Music
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.10.14

It’s been four years since the last New Pornographers album, Together, and even longer since the last GREAT New Pornographers album, Twin Cinema. But judging by the title track of the reformed group’s just announced fifth album, that streak is about to end. Brill Bruisers, due out on August 26th, will feature Neko Case, and according to singer A.C. Newman, “This is a celebration record. After periods of difficulty, I am at a place where nothing in my life is dragging me down and the music reflects that.”

Hear “Brill Bruisers” below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Music
TAGSNEKO CASEnew musicTHE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP