J Balvin announced his new Que Bueno Volver A Verte Tour for 2024, with the shows taking place across Europe in the Spring.
Presale tickets open this Thursday, November 30 at 10 a.m. local time. From there, the general sale opens on Friday, December 1 at the same time. More information can be found on his official website, where there is currently an email signup — which might be how fans can enter the presale.
“Latino Gang – I can’t wait to see you! We’ve had so much fun together that we have to do it again!” J Balvin shared in a statement. “I’m thrilled to take a completely new show, with new music on the road.”
Continue scrolling for a complete list of J Balvin’s 2024 Que Bueno Volver A Verte Tour dates.
04/26/24 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
04/28/24 — Geneva, Switzerland @ Geneva Arena
04/30/24 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
05/01/24 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
05/03/24 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadenthalle
05/06/24 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
05/08/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
05/10/24 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
05/12/24 — Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum
05/14/24 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2
05/16/24 — Helinski, Finland @ Ice Hall
05/18/24 — Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgiris Arena
05/21/24 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
05/22/24 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
05/24/24 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena
05/25/24 — Esch, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Arena
05/28/24 — Barcelona, Spain @ Pavello Olimpic Badalona
05/31/24 — Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre
06/01/24 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo Alges
06/05/24 — London, UK @ The O2