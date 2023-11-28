J Balvin announced his new Que Bueno Volver A Verte Tour for 2024, with the shows taking place across Europe in the Spring.

Presale tickets open this Thursday, November 30 at 10 a.m. local time. From there, the general sale opens on Friday, December 1 at the same time. More information can be found on his official website, where there is currently an email signup — which might be how fans can enter the presale.

“Latino Gang – I can’t wait to see you! We’ve had so much fun together that we have to do it again!” J Balvin shared in a statement. “I’m thrilled to take a completely new show, with new music on the road.”

Continue scrolling for a complete list of J Balvin’s 2024 Que Bueno Volver A Verte Tour dates.

04/26/24 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

04/28/24 — Geneva, Switzerland @ Geneva Arena

04/30/24 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

05/01/24 — Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

05/03/24 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadenthalle

05/06/24 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/08/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

05/10/24 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

05/12/24 — Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum

05/14/24 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2

05/16/24 — Helinski, Finland @ Ice Hall

05/18/24 — Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgiris Arena

05/21/24 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

05/22/24 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

05/24/24 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena

05/25/24 — Esch, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Arena

05/28/24 — Barcelona, Spain @ Pavello Olimpic Badalona

05/31/24 — Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre

06/01/24 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo Alges

06/05/24 — London, UK @ The O2