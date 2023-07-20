Before its official release on Wednesday, July 19, Michaël Brun’s single “Jessica” amassed 30 million collective previews across all platforms. The pre-release hype was underscored by the Haiti-born artist recruiting Saint Jhn, Charly Black, and J Perry for the song. Then it was multiplied by the J Balvin bump.

Hours before dropping “Jessica,” Brun revealed on Instagram that Balvin contributed “a surprise verse.” He also called it “the biggest song of my career.” On July 11, Brun laid an Easter egg by posting a screenshot of his text exchange with Balvin during which Balvin wrote, “Send Jessica the song.”

Meanwhile, Balvin promoted the infectious single in his Instagram Stories, writing, “Wowwwwwwwwwwww” and re-sharing Brun’s post with 10 flame emojis.

Brun will carry this momentum into the release of his three-track FAMI Summer EP on Friday, July 21.

“FAMI Summer is my love letter to my upbringing in the Caribbean,” Brun said in a statement. “I wanted the listener to travel across languages, genres and countries to discover the sounds that made me who I am today.”

Listen to “Jessica” above, and check out Brun’s upcoming tour dates below.

07/22 – New York, NY @ SUMMERSTAGE

10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

10/20 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/28 — Miami, FL @ Little Haiti Cultural Center

11/04 — Paris, FRA @ La Boule Noire

11/07 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/09 — London, UK @ Corsica Studios

FAMI Summer is out 7/21 via Astralwerks. Find more information here.