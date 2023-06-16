J. Cole has been very loud and consistent about his love for his home state, North Carolina, and today, it was announced that he’s part of an ownership group buying its favorite NBA team. Michael Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, has reached a deal to sell the team to a new buyer group, according to NBA.com, that includes J. Cole and fellow NC recording artist Eric Church, as well as Hornets part owner Gabe Plotkin and equity manager Rick Schnall, who was a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks. Schnall will, of course, sell his stake in the Hawks as the deal is completed.

Now, the deal to sell the Hornets must be reviewed by the NBA’s board of governors, but they’ve yet to reject a deal to sell a team (although they’ve shot down a handful of relocation bids, as well as the notorious trade to send Chris Paul to the Lakers in 2011). Michael Jordan will stay on as a minority owner, while ownership also encompasses the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm and NBA 2K League’s Hornets Venom GT, and managing and operating the Spectrum Center arena.

J. Cole’s had extensive involvement with the NBA, from appearing on the cover of NBA 2K23 to convincing the Heat to sign Caleb Martin to playing in the BAL, a joint venture between the NBA and FIBA. The guy just loves hoops — and now, he has one more reason to show up at those Hornets games.