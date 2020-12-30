It’s been more than two years since J. Cole revealed his next album would be titled The Fall Off. The Dreamville rapper first alluded to it on “1985 (Intro To The Fall Off)”, the final track on his 2018 album KOD. Two years have passed and no new album. But J. Cole is still keeping the faith alive, taking to Instagram to claim it’s become his main point of focus.

The rapper shared a handwritten to-do list, which he titled “The Fall Off Era,” which features a list of things he aims to complete before the arrival of The Fall Off. The first two items, “Features” and “ROTD3,” are crossed out, implying they’ve been completed. The former refers to his impressive run of guest appearances he did between 2018 and 2019, ending with the track “Loyalty,” alongside Gang Starr. The latter references Dreamville’s star-studded compilation project Revenge Of The Dreamers III, which arrived in summer 2019. There’s also “The Off-Season,” plus “It’s A Boy” and, infally, “The Fall Off.” It’s unknown what the former is, but it wouldn’t be a terrible guess to assume it’s the first single from The Fall Off. Whatever it is, it looks like it’s the last step Cole will take before unleashing The Fall Off to the world.