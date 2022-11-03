J.Prince is no stranger to sharing how he feels, and today seems no different. The music executive took to Instagram to offer his thoughts about the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Prince starts the post by sending condolences on behalf of himself and his family before going into his personal relationship with Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset. Later in the Instagram post, Prince declares that the rapper’s senseless death could have been avoided and the incident shouldn’t have been displayed across social media.

“This shouldn’t have happened,” he wrote. ” This shouldn’t have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends, and fans to see.”

He went on to call the entire situation a “foolish tragedy” and noted the importance of gun safety and what can happen when things go awry.

“With that being said, the root of this tragedy is foolish and has to be owned by the fool,” Prince writes. “I will sum this up by saying a gun in the hands of any human that close his eyes to shoot and doesn’t have the proper skills of operating that gun is dangerous and the results usually end with innocent people who had nothing to do with the altercation being shot or killed.”