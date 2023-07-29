Esteemed comedy writer Jaboukie Young-White, better known simply as Jaboukie, is everywhere these days. Whether you know him from his polarizing social media presence, or his show-stealing roles on Rap Sh!t or Only Murders In The Building, Jaboukie has become ubiquitous within the zeitgeist of the times. Now, the comedy extraordinaire is giving his hand a turn at music. Last year, fans of Jaboukie got to know his musical stylings through his house-inspired debut single “BBC” and his scorching rap-fueled track, “Rockwhyler.”

This August, Jaboukie will finally release his long-anticipated debut album, All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel. The title is an homage to Jaboukie’s heritage and upbringing, and alludes to a Jamaican proverb.

“In the abstract, it’s like, ‘If you don’t heed the warnings of others, then there will be consequences,'” said Jaboukie in a statement. “But it can also be like, ‘Alright, if you don’t listen to me, I’m about to beat your ass.’”

Ahead of the album, Jaboukie has shared his new single, “Not_Me_Tho,” in which he celebrates his sexuality and queer freedom. In the song’s video, which is directed by Jaboukie himself, Jaboukie is seen walking through the city wearing a dress, leggings, black high heel shoes, and shiny red lipstick.

You can see the video for “Not_Me_Tho” above and the All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “++y”

2. “Not_Me_Tho”

3. “26”

4. “Hit Clips Pt. I”

5. “Hit Clips Pt. II”

6. “LA”

7. “Cranberry Sauce”

8. “GONER”

9. “Cake (Interlude)”

10. “BBC”

11. “Feel The Same”

12. “INCEL”

13. “Solid States 140bpm”

All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel is out 8/25 via Interscope.