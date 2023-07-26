Fans have waited a little over a year, but season two of Rap Sh!t is set to finally return in just a couple of weeks. Max announced that the show would return to the platform on August 10 with a pair of episodes to start season two. That means fans will be able to check back in with Shawna and Mia as they continue their journey towards becoming the hottest rappers in Miami, and then the country. Before the new season kicks off next month, let’s get you up to speed with everything you need to know heading into season two.

Release Date Rap Sh!t season two will make its return to Max on August 10. The first two episodes of the season will debut on the platform that day while the remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Thursday. Cast The cast for Rap Sh!t season two is largely the same as season one. The returning names include Aida Osman as Shawna Clark, KaMillion as Mia Knight, Jonica Booth as Chastity, Devon Terrell as Cliff Lewis, RJ Cyler as Lamont, Daniel Augustin as Maurice, Amandla Jahava as Jill, Jaboukie Young-White as Francois Boom, and Brittney Jefferson as Alesia. Some new names to the season 2 cast include Jacob Romero as Lord AK, a successful rapper, and Kyle Bary as Courtney Taylor, a rising rapper who’s the opener for Lord AK’s tour.

Plot Here is the official logline for Rap Sh!t season two: Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry. Trailer You can view the official trailer for Rap Sh!t season two below: