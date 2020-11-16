A lot of factors have contributed to the viral success of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Among them are the vibrant personalities of the single’s performers, the catchiness of the song itself, and TikTok. “WAP” became the center of a dance challenge that took over the platform, and now Jack Black has gotten in on the fun with perhaps his wettest video yet.

Black has always been graceful, and he puts that on full display in his “WAP” dance video, for which he dons a revealing Speedo swimsuit and is being sprayed by a steady stream of water from off-camera throughout. Black goes through the literal motions and nails them all, from high kicks to twerking to suggestively thrusting his pelvis at the ground.

Black joined TikTok back in March, and there was much rejoicing. Ahead of Halloween, he and Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass covered the Rocky Horror Picture Show classic “Time Warp,” and they were joined by Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O, King Princess, Peaches, Susan Sarandon, Elizabeth Warren, Eric Andre, Ezra Miller, George Takei, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Heilemann, John Waters, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Peña, Reggie Watts, and Sarah Silverman.

Watch Black’s “WAP” video above.

