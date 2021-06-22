In a recent episode of Hot Ones, Jack Harlow reminisced about the disappointing turnouts on his early tours, which inspired lyrics from his song “Rendezvous.” Fortunately for him, a lot has changed since then, and as he announces his upcoming Crème De La Crème Tour, one thing he won’t have to worry about is having more people on stage than in attendance. Kicking off in Orlando, FL in early September, the Rolling Loud-presented tour for his debut album, That’s What They All Say, will run through 22 cities for two months, ending in Indianapolis, IN in November. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time.

You can see the full schedule below.

7/25 -– Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami*

7/29 -– Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

7/30 –- Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza*

8/7 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ Hive Music Festival*

9/3 –- Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo*

9/5 –- Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival*

9/8 –- Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

9/9 –- St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/10 -– Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jack Gleason Theater

9/14 –- Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/15 –- Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

9/17 –- Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/18 –- Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/19 –- Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*

9/21 –- Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

9/23 –- Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

9/24 –- Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Oakdale

9/25 –- Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/3 –- Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits*

10/25 -– St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/26 -– Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/28 -– New York, NY @ Rolling Loud New York*

10/29 -– New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/30 -– Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/2 –- Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/5 –- Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/6 –- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/13 -– Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/16 -– Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/17 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/19 –- Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12/11 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud California*