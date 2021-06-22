In a recent episode of Hot Ones, Jack Harlow reminisced about the disappointing turnouts on his early tours, which inspired lyrics from his song “Rendezvous.” Fortunately for him, a lot has changed since then, and as he announces his upcoming Crème De La Crème Tour, one thing he won’t have to worry about is having more people on stage than in attendance. Kicking off in Orlando, FL in early September, the Rolling Loud-presented tour for his debut album, That’s What They All Say, will run through 22 cities for two months, ending in Indianapolis, IN in November. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time.
You can see the full schedule below and get more information at jackharlow.us.
7/25 -– Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami*
7/29 -– Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
7/30 –- Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza*
8/7 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ Hive Music Festival*
9/3 –- Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo*
9/5 –- Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival*
9/8 –- Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
9/9 –- St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
9/10 -– Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jack Gleason Theater
9/14 –- Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
9/15 –- Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
9/17 –- Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
9/18 –- Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
9/19 –- Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown*
9/21 –- Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
9/23 –- Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
9/24 –- Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Oakdale
9/25 –- Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/3 –- Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits*
10/25 -– St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/26 -– Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/28 -– New York, NY @ Rolling Loud New York*
10/29 -– New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/30 -– Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/2 –- Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/5 –- Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/6 –- Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/13 -– Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/16 -– Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/17 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/19 –- Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
12/11 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud California*