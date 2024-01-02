Jada Pinkett-Smith Posted A Selfie That Has Fans Thinking Fat Joe Is Her 2024 Style Inspiration

On New Year’s Day, it’s common to see people posting their resolutions and intentions for the year ahead, but doing so backfired for one celebrity. Jada Pinkett-Smith, who’s been in the headlines a bunch lately as she promotes her memoir with a collection of eyebrow-raising pull quotes, posted a selfie showing off her latest style innovation, but got a slightly different than perhaps she had hoped.

“I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024,” she wrote. However, the combination of Pinkett-Smith’s doe fur-patterned puffer jacket with her signature bald look and aviator shades brought to mind another popular social media personality: Fat Joe. Many of the commenters wondered whether the Bronx rapper had more weight, while others imagined Jada’s husband Will Smith’s reaction.

I thought Fat Joe was on Ozempic 😭😭 https://t.co/P2pUOLwB9x — 🤲🏾 (@JustZayy) January 2, 2024

I was about to say Fat Joe lost hella weight… https://t.co/OVSSwGd2Tp — India Aignér 🥀 (@India_Aigner) January 2, 2024

I’ve been scrolling past this whole time thinking Fat Joe had lost more weight 🫣😶 https://t.co/2RMIiP03Ze — Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) January 2, 2024

Will Smith trying to understand how he married Jada but ended up with Fat Joe pic.twitter.com/OtjuHQHpXD — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 2, 2024

Others, meanwhile, found another rapper comparison in Pitbull.

This not Pitbull ?? https://t.co/lBPpLlKhsH — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) January 2, 2024

All of us finding out it’s not Pitbull or Fat Joe it’s just Jada Pinkett-Smith pic.twitter.com/oNFPs1H02E — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 2, 2024

Jada, Fat Joe and Pitbull battling it out for who wore it best: pic.twitter.com/2YmtbqPPzt — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) January 2, 2024

The comparisons were enough to raise “Fat Joe” to the top of Twitter’s trending topics, along with “Pitbull” and “Jada.” And down near the bottom of the top 30, another reference to the photo appeared as of press time: “Skinny Joe,” fans’ apparent new nickname for Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Lmfaoooooooo she look like Skinny Joe not the fat one https://t.co/OsrU7yrXca — LilOozie$quirt™ (@NaturalBadAssss) January 2, 2024

Jada Pinkett-Smith has been the butt of jokes all year as a result of her press tour, but at least this time, they aren’t ALL about her and Will’s unconventional marriage.