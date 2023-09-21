will jada
Getty Image
Music

When Jada Pinkett Smith And Tupac Lip-Synced To Will Smith In A Throwback Video, She Never ‘Dreamed’ She And Smith Would Get Together

Jada Pinkett Smith has often spoken about her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur, and she brought it up again in a pair of recent Instagram posts, in which she shared a video of her and the rapper dancing and lip-syncing to, of all songs, Will Smith’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

Sharing the two-minute clip on Instagram yesterday (September 20), Pinkett Smith wrote, “Here is part of the original video of Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

That post came shortly after another one in which Pinkett Smith shared a short passage about the clip, from her memoir Worthy. It reads, “Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together. Pac and I lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

Check out both posts below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×