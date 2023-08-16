Jamila Woods is back with a new song, “Boomerang,” ahead of her next album, Water Made Us. Co-written by Woods, Nao, Grades, and George Moore, the track is propelled by a hypnotizing synth instrumental.

“I’m giving you it all or nothing at all / I’m waiting for your call and hoping you fall for me,” she adds a romantic spin to the lyrics.

“I think you really wanna dance with me / How could you really wanna dance with me? / Do you really wanna dance?” Woods then continues to ask, doubling as a question for both the lover and listener.

She leans into the free-spirited and fun aspects of the song in the music video, which is played in reverse, as she goes from a laundromat to a glamorous costume in a bar. By the end, she is performing front and center on a stage.

In a statement, Woods revealed “about that kind of relationship that keeps popping back up throughout your life, that magnetic attachment you have to someone and the excitement and anxiety that comes with wondering ‘will we or won’t we?’”

“We shot it entirely in reverse at the Chicago Magic Lounge, which is known for its portals and hidden rooms,” she added about the video. “The incredible burlesque artist Po Chop directed the movement and helped me learn all the choreo forwards and backwards, quite literally.”

Listen to Jamila Woods’ “Boomerang” above. Below, find her album’s tracklist and cover art.

1. “Bugs”

2. “Tiny Garden” Feat. Duendita

3. “Practice” Feat. Saba

4. “Let The Cards Fall”

5. “Send A Dove”

6. “Wreckage Room”

7. “Thermostat” Feat. Peter CottonTale

8. “Out Of The Doldrums”

9. “Wolfsheep”

10. “I Miss All My Exes”

11. “Backburner”

12. “Libra Intuition”

13. “Boomerang”

14. “Still”

15. “The Best Thing”

16. “Good News”

17. “Headfirst”

Water Made Us is out 10/13 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.