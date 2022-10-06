Jamila Woods is back and with new music.

The Chicago singer/poet made waves with her 2019 album Legacy! Legacy!. Later she released the standout 2020 single “SULA (Paperback)” and its follow-up, “SULA (Hardcover).” Woods was relatively quiet after doing a guest spot on Peter CottonTale’s 2021 collab “WYD (You Got Me)” and “Someone (Remix)” with Gabriel Garzón-Montano But now, she’s back, and with a new single called “Boundaries.”

The track was recorded at Complex Studios in LA and produced by BLVK. Woods says the feather-light, silky track will trek through an array of things like the private and shared space in a new relationship and all the risks that come with love.

“‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods said in a recent statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”

She has not announced an upcoming album or EP, but this should hopefully keep fans satisfied for a while.

Listen to “Boundaries” above.